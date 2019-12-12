Fundraiser for Fossums set for Monday, Dec. 16 at 6p.m.

The man accused of causing the accident, Armando Tinoco, has been charged with two third-degree felony accounts of driving under the influence of alcohol. His initial appearance is scheduled in Manti’s 6th District Court on Dec. 18.

The accident occurred when Tinoco, who was traveling southbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, tried to impatiently pass another vehicle and he lost control of his pickup, witnesses at the scene said. Tinoco’s truck went off the right shoulder and he over-corrected.

This caused his truck to spin into the northbound lane, where he crashed directly into the Fossum’s red 2013 Ford Escape.

Tinoco was taken to the Sanpete Valley Hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to UHP public information officer Nick Street, Tinoco was issued citations by Trooper Colby Garrick for DUI, driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, reckless driving and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Tinoco has a long history of incurring traffic infractions in Sanpete County. He has been cited with speeding, improper passing, failure to observe a no passing zone, driving the wrong way and more. In March of this year, Tinoco was booked into the Sanpete County jail and he pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended or revoked license, a Class C misdemeanor.