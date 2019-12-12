Man target practicing will be charged with negligence in accidental shooting of youth

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

12-12-2019

MT. PLEASANT—The record shows that if you are not careful, target shooting can get you in trouble.

Prosecutors have filed charges against Camryn Daniel Summerhays after he was target shooting and a stray bullet struck a 9-year old in a passing SUV on U.S. 89 just north of Mt. Pleasant on Nov. 23.

Summerhays faces a charge of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.

The incident happened after Summerhays, his wife and his 8-year old son were target shooting roughly 800 yards away from U.S. 89, in the direction of the road with no backstop to stop the bullets from going further than intended.

A stray bullet struck the 9-year old in the shoulder while he was riding in his grandfather’s SUV along with his grandfather and little sister.

The injuries were not fatal, and the victim was released the following day from Utah Valley Hospital after receiving medical care to remove the bullet.

Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels says everyone involved is very lucky things didn’t turn out worse than they did. Daniels was also quoted by KSL news as saying that Summerhays did not intend to hit someone, but was negligent in his target practice.