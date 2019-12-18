Lady Bulldogs fall to unbeaten South Sevier, now 3-2 on season

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-19-2019

GUNNISON—Gunnison girls’ basketball team had a gut check of sorts last week as their solid start to the season hit a wall. A wall by the name of South Sevier.

The Lady Bulldogs fell to the undefeated Lady Rams, 56-38, to move their once undefeated record to 3-2.

“South Sevier is a solid team who has not lost yet,” Coach Melissa Sorensen said. “They are very well rounded and have a lot of ways to score from both inside and out. I fully expect them to be in the hunt for a title in 3A.”

The Lady Bulldogs were outscored in every quarter of the contest. After a close-fought first quarter that saw Gunnison down 10-8, South Sevier turned on the heat and raced out to a 24-15 halftime lead.

Coming out of halftime, South Sevier kept its foot on the gas pedal and scored 22 points in the third quarter en route to a 46-29 lead. Gunnison never got any closer.

“Even though we lost, I thought we played them extremely well,” Sorensen said. “We played them as well as or better than any other 2A team they have played with the exception of Kanab. Our team competed and played with intensity and focus. If we play with that same mindset against 2A teams, we will be very successful.”

The Lady Bulldogs played on the road against Millard last Tuesday, and they will be away playing Parowan tonight. They will then conclude this road trip tomorrow night against Waterford.