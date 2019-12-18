Lady Hawks still looking for first win

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-19-2019

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete’s Lady Hawks are still searching for their first win after falling well short of the mark in two games last week.

North Sanpete girls’ hoops were convincingly beaten by Millard, 50-26, and Pine View, 68-18, last week to move to an 0-7 record. The Lady Hawks have yet to play a game decided by less than 20 points and are averaging 22.5 points per game, the second-lowest scoring offense in the state for 2A teams and above.

Senior Sarah Oldroyd led the Hawks in scoring with 10 points against Millard. She scored another 10 against Pine View.

Head Coach Taylor Christensen was not available for comment.

The Lady Hawks began region play last Tuesday against Maeser Prep and will host American Leadership tonight at 7 p.m.