North Sanpete polishes off Millard before falling to Richfield, 58-36

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-19-2019

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete boys’ basketball team picked up another solid victory last week to get back on track in non-region play before being humbled again.

The Hawks pulled out a quality win over Millard, 54-41, last Wednesday, outscoring the Eagles in every quarter. The following Friday, North Sanpete fell convincingly to one of the top 3A teams, Richfield, 58-36.

“We felt we needed to press to find a way to win, and then the game got out of hand,” Coach Cris Hoopes said. “We are still improving and need to play well this week.”

The Hawks’ record moved to 3-5 on the season. They have not yet played a region game.

North Sanpete benefitted from the return of senior Trevin Morley to the lineup in the Millard game. Morley finished with a game-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. Junior Brady Jacobsen scored 14 points and had an impressive eight assists, and junior Dallon Steadman netted 10 points.

“Having Trevin back has been a process,” Hoopes said. “He has been getting more and more comfortable, and he played really well against Millard. We played better defensively and well as a team.”

Against Richfield, it was a different story. The Wildcats showed their strength early and with force, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 19-7 lead, and they never looked back.

Morley led the team again with 13 points, while no other player scored more than 6 points.

The Hawks began region play with a home contest against Maeser Prep yesterday. They will travel to face American Leadership tomorrow night.