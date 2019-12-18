Lady Badgers earn victories on the road, 83-56 and 79-43

By Jacob Clawson

Staff writer

12-19-2019

The Lady Badgers posted a winning record this weekend by defeating the Snow College All-Star Alumni Team 83-56 and shutting out Western Wyoming Community College with a final decision of 79-43.

After taking very early leads in both games, neither the Snow All-Stars nor Western Wyoming was able to close the gap in time. Snow was definitely the all-around opponent to beat over the weekend as Western Wyoming struggled to take shots over the quick moving Badgers while The All-Stars Struggled to keep up with the fast scoring offense.

Snow’s Rachel Roberts and Bethany Dow came together in an unbeatable matchup with a combined 38 points giving the Badgers a huge lead over Western Wyoming on Saturday. Bethany Dow also contributed the only three defensive blocks the team had, along with leading the team by claiming over a third of the team’s rebounds.

Snow College Women’s Coach Mike Russell mentioned after Saturday’s game, “Collectively we played better than last night for sure, so we’re pretty happy with how today’s game played out”.

Playing with a younger team has had its toll on the Badgers, along with the tough start to the season’s schedule, but as conference play approaches, team chemistry has improved.

Russell said, “We’ve played a very tough schedule already, and our sophomores aren’t used to losing, and so to go into these games against nationally ranked opponents and compete and then still fall short has been the hardest thing this season for the team.”

After the rough start against some of the highest nationally ranked teams, Snow is now finally pulling ahead. The last two wins were crucial for the team as it’s been hard to keep the team motivated after consecutive losses. The season is still progressing though and things are starting to look promising for the Lady Badgers.

“We are right where we want to be and we should compete well in our conference moving forward,” Russell added.

Conference play will begin soon after the team returns from holiday break. They will take on Chandler-Gilbert, Pima and No. 22 Cochise College in the Bruce Fleck Classic, held in Tucson, Ariz. Dec. 30 through New Year’s Day.