Bulldogs impress with win over Providence Hall, 63-51, then fall down to Parowan

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-19-2019

GUNNISON—Two sides of Gunnison boys’ basketball showed last week: the side that can topple Goliath, and the side that can be smacked down by David.

The Bulldogs rose the occasion and beat a solid 3A squad in Providence Hall, 63-51, last Wednesday, before they promptly returned to Earth with a 66-52 sucker punch by undefeated Parowan. The loss moved Gunnison Valley to 6-3 on the season, two games before region play will start.

Against Providence Hall, the Bulldogs played the Patriots basket for basket for an entire half and went into halftime with a 26-26 tie.

After halftime, Gunnison pulled away from the Patriots. Three players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Junior Creed Mogle led with 18 points while junior Harley Hill added 13, and senior Austin Zavatsky added 12.

The Bulldogs benefitted form 34 free-throw attempts, making 23 of them.

Against Parowan, Gunnison couldn’t hang with the Rams early, going down 19-10 after the first quarter, and they never could make it back.

Mogle again led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and senior Braxon Silvester backed up the star guard with 16 points of his own.

The Bulldogs host Kanab this Friday before going into the winter break.