School district concerned over possible changes in education funding

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

12-19-2019

MANTI—South Sanpete School District Superintendent Kent Larsen discussed educational issues that will be coming up in the next Legislative session at a board meeting last Wednesday.

“Until now, education funding has been guaranteed by a clause in the constitution that reads, ‘All revenue from taxes on intangible property or from a tax on income shall be used to support the systems of public education and higher education as defined in Article X, Section 2,’” Larsen reported.

“If changes are made to that article, we want to make sure that language that guarantees collection of taxes also guarantees the distribution of those taxes for education. Our concern is that new proposed language may guarantee rates, without guaranteeing how the money will be spent,” Larsen said.

He assured the board that all Utah school districts are watching the legislature closely on this critical issue. “It would be nuts to give up our constitution right to funding,” he concluded.

Larsen also gave a report on SafeUT app, which allows students, parents, and teachers to quickly report in on any crisis situation. The app is designed to have a quick response from mental health professionals, school officials and law enforcement. “We believe 80 to 85 percent of kids have the app on their phones, and many parents as well,” Larsen said.

He gave one example of a recent call. Nan Ault, North Sanpete High School principal, received a call from a student who said he had a friend who had talked about slitting her wrists that evening, and that student went to Gunnison Valley High School. Police were notified in time to stop the suicide attempt. Without the quick connection, they may not have been in time.

“It’s scary to see how many of our students face these kind of crisis,” Larsen said. “I’m just glad we have some tools to help make a difference.”

A classroom set of elementary science tools was purchased for Ephraim Elementary, Gunnison Valley Elementary and Manti Elementary. The total cost was close to $25,000. Funds were accessed through a computer science grant written by Mark Anderson, CTE Director. Anderson said a second grant was coming up.

The grant has been used to develop student coding projects, such as Keva Planks, wooden blocks used for building and creating. These are “unplugged” tools to help students collaborate, create, and think critically.

Other learning devices that are being used are Ozobots, Spheros and WeDos.

Ozobots are small robots that read color codes. Students draw colored lines to show the Ozobot where to move. Little Bits are electrical pieces that can be combined to create circuits. Programming the circuits creates light, sounds and motion that can be used in student inventions.

Spheros are round robots that can be programmed to move, change color and make sounds.

WeDos are Legos that can be connected to a battery powered “hub.” Creations can be programmed to move, rotate, and pull items.

The board was pleased to learn that graduation rates, Gunnison Valley High School (94.7 percent) and Manti High School (92.3 percent) are higher than the state average, which is in 87.4 percent.

The next board meeting is set for Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the district office.