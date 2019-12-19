Merrill Daniels

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Merrill Daniels passed away peacefully at his home in Ephraim, on Dec. 13, 2019.

Merrill was born in a small adobe home, delivered by his mother’s aunt on July 10, 1939 to Roger Hyrum and Erma Delora Paulsen Daniels in Ephraim. Merrill married Renon Jorgensen in Las Vegas, Nevada. Merrill and Renon have three children; Shaun Daniels (Highland,California), Cynthia Salazar (Riverton,Wyoming), Cory (Tara) Daniels (Ephraim), nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Merrill was born a twin, the 9th of 11 children. Merrill loved the outdoors. Merrill enjoyed the mountains, farming, gardening, hunting, fishing, and riding horses. He loved riding around looking at wildlife. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy,

Merrill always had a story to tell them. He was a friend to everyone, he didn’t know a stranger, everyone was always welcome in his home. Merrill always had a smile earning him the nickname, “Smir.”

Merrill lived all of his life in Ephraim. He was a member of the Utah National Guard. Merrill worked for Ephraim City and Manti Telephone Company for 27 years. After Merrill retired, he spent his time working with the Ephraim Irrigation Company, which he really enjoyed. Merrill was honored as the Grand Marshal of Ephraim City’s Scandinavian Festival in 2017.

Merrill is survived by his wife Renon, his children, two brothers, Roy and Alfred Daniels. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Ethel Nielsen, Paul Daniels, LuDean Jones, Dorothy Allred, John Daniels, Rawlin Daniels, Ferrill Daniels (twin), and Richard Daniels.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.