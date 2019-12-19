Diane Otteson

Nedra Diane Otteson gained her angel wings on Dec. 14, 2019 at home in Mt. Pleasant, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 13, 1939 to Ray Andrew and Nedra Barney Swensen in Mt. Pleasant.

She married Donell Otteson Nov. 23, 1957 in Ely, Nevada. They had nine children; LeeAnne and Glenn Danner; Mary and Lavern Reierson; Tamra Terry (deceased); Kevin and Michelle (deceased) Otteson; Katherine and George Green; Julie and Barney Dye; Lisa Hubbs (deceased); Cherie and Bob Rudy; Joseph and Amy Otteson; Troy (Fred) Otteson.

Mom was a homemaker, mother, and foster mother to many children. Everyone that knew her, called her mom. She loved reading, doing her puzzles in the winter and playing Scrabble with her sisters.

She is survived by her children, one brother, Monte and Mary Swensen; and, two sisters, Dorothy and James Ivory; Jennie and Floyd Madsen. Preceded in death by her parents; children, Tamra and Lisa; siblings, Joyce and Terrell Vance; grandchildren, James Danner, Travis Terry, Brayden Otteson, Breezy Otteson, Preslee Nelson, Kayzlee Otteson. She had 24 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant 3rd Ward chapel (Yellow Church). Viewings were held Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary and from 9:30 – 10:30 at the church. Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences rasmussenmortuary.com