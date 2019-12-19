Connie LaRae Westfahl

Connie LaRae Westfahl, formally of Moroni, Utah, passed away Dec. 16, 2019 in Ogden, Utah. She was born Feb. 25, 1947 to Bruce James (deceased) and Phyllis Cox Irons in Moroni.

She is the mother of Stacy Ann Westfahl, Layton; grandmother of Dakota Case Shauntrey, great-grandmother of Harper Case, sister of SueAnn (Gary) Johnson of Lewiston, Utah; Terry Bruce (Deanna) Irons of Moroni and Kathy (Jim) Ericksen of Fairview.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.