Darold ‘Dar’ Butcher sworn in Dec. 11 to serve as senior judge in Sanpete

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

12-19-2019

MANTI—Sanpete County has a new judge to balance the scales of justice.

Darold ‘Dar” Butcher was sworn in on Wednesday, Dec. 11 by Judge Jon Cox to serve as an active senior judge.

Butcher’s term of appointment will began on Jan. 1, 2020 and go for two years.

He was first appointed as a justice court judge in 2009, and served as Grantsville’s 3rd District justice court judge for more than five years. He has also presided over West Valley City, Cottonwood Heights, Tooele, Stockton and Murray justice courts, filling in for the respective judges when they had conflict or absence.

Although Butcher was born and raised in Salt Lake City, he and his wife Francine moved to Mt. Pleasant to follow their dreams of living in the Sanpete Valley.

They have four children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Butcher says he is looking forward to serving the citizens of Sanpete County.