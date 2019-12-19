Sanpete Valley Hospital named ‘business of the year’

By Robert Green

Staff writer

12-19-2019

RICHFIELD—The Sanpete Valley Hospital was named as Sanpete County’s business of the year at the Six County Association of Governments’ (SCAOG) recognition banquet on Dec. 4.

In recognition of Sanpete Valley Hospital’s dedication and hard work throughout the year, Sanpete Commissioner Steve Lund presented the award to hospital CEO Aaron Wood and nurse administrator Ryan Robison.

In addition, Sanpete County Commissioner Scott Bartholomew was handed the gavel to be the new SCAOG board chairman for 2020.

The board chairman is handled on rotating basis for a one-year term, explained SCAOG executive assistant Amy Rosquist.

The positioned was turned over to Bartholomew by outgoing chairman Newell Harward of Wayne County.

This was the SCAOG’s 30th annual general board and recognition banquet.

Other businesses honored as 2019 businesses of the year include:

Mecham’s Country Garbage received Juab County’s business of the year recognition.

Royal’s Foodtown was Wayne County’s business of the year.

Blood’s Custom Meatswas honored as the Piute County business of the year.

Barrett’s Foodtown was honored by Sevier County.

Overson’s Farm Center was honored as Millard County’s business of the year.

A Regional Recognition Awardwas presented to SCAOG executive director Russ Cowley for over 30 years of economic development efforts and service to the region.

The Regional Beautification Award was presented to Oak City for the successful completion of a project that included tree replacement, new benches, and new playground equipment.

The Partner of the Year Award was awarded to Bryan Kessinger, Department of Workforce Services, for going above and beyond to help facilitate economic development efforts in the Six County Region.