Hawks beat Maeser Prep, 62-57, but fall to ALA, 49-38 last Friday, now 1-1

By Matt Harris

12-29-2019

MT. PLEASANT—Consistency continued to be an issue for the North Sanpete boys’ basketball team as they went 1-1 in last week’s region slate.

The Hawks won a close game against Maeser Prep, 62-57, but fell to American Leadership in the following game, 49-38, last Friday. The loss moved North Sanpete’s record to 4-6 overall with a 1-1 mark in Region 14.

Against the Lions, North Sanpete jumped out to an early lead, 15-11, at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, they were ahead, 32-30.

The Hawks held on to the finish in a tight contest. Senior Devin Palmer led the team in scoring with 13 points while junior Trevin Morley chipped in 12 points and junior Landon Milne scored 10.

American Leadership proved a tougher challenge for the struggling Hawks, and although North Sanpete held ground with the Eagles for a quarter, the home squad snuffed the Hawks out in the second and third quarters, outscoring at a pace of 31-15. The Hawks barely recovered.

Morley led the team in scoring with 15 points.

The Hawks face Union this coming Saturday on the road.