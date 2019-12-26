Lady Hawks break into win column with 29-25 win over Maeser Prep

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-26-2019

MT. PLEASANT—The Lady Hawks blemished their perfect record. With a win.

After a 0-7 start to the season, North Sanpete girls’ basketball team mercifully avoided a repeat of their 2017-18 winless campaign by winning their first game of the season, 29-25, against Maeser Prep on Tuesday of last week.

The Lady Hawks managed the win in the style of winning early and then holding on. North Sanpete suffocated the Lionesses in the first quarter to pull an early 9-1 lead, and after losing some ground in the third as Maeser Prep outscored them 10-5, they matched them basket for basket in the final frame to preserve the win.

Senior Sarah Oldroyd led the scoring effort with 10 points.

After the victory, the Lady Hawks nearly pulled off another big win but fell just short against American Leadership, 28-26. Oldroyd led the team again with 17 points, the best game of her season.

The Lady Hawks played two games in the Central Utah Basketball Preview and were effectively outmatched in both contests, losing 53-12 to Emery and 40-24 to Enterprise. The Lady Hawks were held scoreless in the first and third quarters against Emery, and no player scored more than three points.

The second game, against Enterprise, North Sanpete performed better, but among other woes, the Hawks clunked all seven of their free throw attempts and had only 21 shot attempts to Enterprise’s 50.

On a bright note, sophomore Eryn Briggs scored 12 points, courtesy of four made 3-pointers, to lead the team.

North Sanpete has a solid chance at another win this week as they take on winless Union this Saturday at home.