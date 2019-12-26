Gunnison Bulldogs fall to Kanab, 55-41,

record six wins to four losses on season

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-26-2019

GUNNISON—Gunnison’s mortality showed for the second consecutive week as the Bulldogs lost their second game in a row last Friday.

Gunnison boys’ hoops fell to Kanab at home, 55-41, to move to 6-4 on the season.

The Bulldogs held an early lead, 14-9, at the end of the first quarter. After Kanab started to climb back, Gunnison still led at halftime, 25-24.

In the third quarter, Kanab opened up on Gunnison and took the lead with a 22-9 run, and they never looked back.

Senior Braxon Silvester led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Gunnison will have a week off before resuming play in January with a home game against Emery. It will be the final non-region game before the Bulldogs host region opponents to the end of the season.