Gunnison Bulldogs fall to Kanab, 55-41,
record six wins to four losses on season
By Matt Harris
Staff writer
12-26-2019
GUNNISON—Gunnison’s mortality showed for the second consecutive week as the Bulldogs lost their second game in a row last Friday.
Gunnison boys’ hoops fell to Kanab at home, 55-41, to move to 6-4 on the season.
The Bulldogs held an early lead, 14-9, at the end of the first quarter. After Kanab started to climb back, Gunnison still led at halftime, 25-24.
In the third quarter, Kanab opened up on Gunnison and took the lead with a 22-9 run, and they never looked back.
Senior Braxon Silvester led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
Gunnison will have a week off before resuming play in January with a home game against Emery. It will be the final non-region game before the Bulldogs host region opponents to the end of the season.