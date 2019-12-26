Jack Kent Hansen

Jack Kent Hansen, 94, passed on Dec. 19, 2019 in Fayette. He was born on Feb. 28, 1925 in Ephraim to Donald and Edna Viol Nielson Hansen.

He was raised by his grandparents, Sarah and Joseph Hansen in Ephraim. Jack was a veteran in the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne in WW II.

He loved to hunt, fish, camp and spending time in the mountains. He was a story teller and kept his family laughing about stories of his past. He was “Jack” of all trades, working with his hands and teaching his sons in his many business ventures.

Jack is survived by his children: Jared Hansen, Chuck Hansen, Jackie Hansen, and Brandy Pando. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Donald J. Hansen.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Ward Chapel. Interment was in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion and Utah Honor Guard.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.