Martha Jane Hall

Our beloved mother Martha Jane Hall was called home to heaven on the morning of Dec. 19, 2019.

Martha was born March 5, 1936 in Colonia Dublan, Mexico to Albert V. and Melvina Taylor Jones. She moved with her family to Pleasant Grove while in high school. She married Ronald DeVere Hall in the Salt Lake City Temple on Dec. 14, 1955.

After marriage, she lived in Payson, Glenwood, Utah, Burbank, Washington, and Manti as well as other locations.

Martha is survived by her husband, Ronald D. Hall and six children: Rannelle (Kerry) King, Kevin (Lynne) Hall, DeNean (Steve) Wilstead, Jeanette (Troy) Cox, Annette (Mark) Otten, Valerie (Darin) Colman. She is also survived by siblings; Ruth (Lyle) Tanner and Harold (Carolyn) Jones, in-laws; Maxine Jones and Grace Jones, 30 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren who loved and cherished her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Albert Jones, Charles Jones and Melvin (Elen) Jones.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Manti 5th Ward Chapel (Red Church), 300 South Main. Friend may call prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Monroe Utah Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.