Lund~Henrie

Larry and Pam Lund and George and Andrea Henrie are pleased to announce the marriage of their children Jayden Ross Henrie and Jessica Lund in the Manti LDS Temple on Jan. 3, 2020.

Jayden and Jessica both graduated from Manti High School. Jayden then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mississippi, Jackson Mission. He is currently employed at ACT in Gunnison.

Jessica recently graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska with her master’s degree in health and wellness coaching. She is currently employed at the Eye Center in Ephraim.

Jessica is the granddaughter of Dale and the late Janet Lund of Manti, and Karalyn and the late Redge Hermansen of Gunnison. Jayden is the grandson of Richard and Marsha Henrie of Delta, and the late Lynn and LaJune Leishman of Richfield.

Please join us at a reception to be held in their honor on that same evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Manti Stake Center, 555 East Union. If by chance we missed sending you an invitation, please come help us celebrate their special day.