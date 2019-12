Mariah Hafen

Mariah Hafen, daughter of Mike and Angie Hafen of Mt. Pleasant has returned home from the Paraguay Asuncion North Mission.

She will be speaking in the Mt. Pleasant 4th Ward, 49 South State Street on Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.

Grandparents are Peter and Kathy Hafen and Sue Jefferies, all of Mt. Pleasant and the late Tom Sego.