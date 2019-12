Terry and Elona Merrill

Naga Philippines Mission

Terry and Elona Merrill have been called to serve as full time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have been assigned to serve in the Naga, Philippines Mission, and will enter the Missionary Training Center on Jan. 6, 2020.

They will serve for 23 months. They will speak on Sunday, Dec. 29 in the Moroni 2nd Ward, at 9 a.m. in Wales, Utah.