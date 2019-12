Jayc

ie Hill

Chicago Illinois Mission

Jaycie Hill has been called to serve in the Chicago Illinois Mission and will report to the Provo Missionary Training Center on Jan. 2, 2020.

She will speak in the Manti 1st Ward, (Tabernacle), on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.

Jaycie is the daughter of David and Melanie Hill, Manti, and the granddaughter of Lois and the late Jay Snow, Ephraim, and Kirk and Suzan Hill, West Valley.