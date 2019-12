Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Mireya Sauleli’a Fiaalii Sanchez was born was born to Kessandra Sanchez and BJ Fiaalii of Ephraim on Dec. 11, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.

Huxlie Grace Neal was born to Heston and Hannah Neal of Gunnison on Dec. 13, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.