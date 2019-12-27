Eagles take down Bulldogs, 63-8

By James Tilson

Sports editor

10-3-2019

GUNNISON—The Gunnison Valley High School football team played yet another 2A power, and fell to the Duchesne Eagles 63-8.

Duchesne scored six touchdowns in the first half on their way to a dominating victory. They were led by running back Gavin Davis, who gained 156 yards on four carries, while Brock Adams and Kaleb Sanchez both went for 63 yards on eight carries each.

The Bulldogs were led by Zach Stewart with 60 yards on six carries, while senior Brandon Tucker once again carried the biggest load by rushing 10 times for 25 yards.

This week, the Bulldogs face football new-comer Providence Hall at home. The winless Patriots are in the first year of football competition in UHSSA, and are losing their games by an average of 44-8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.