Lady Badgers take out South Nevada,

now 20-2 for season

By James Tilson

Sports editor

10-3-2019

LAS VEGAS—Snow volleyball opened its Scenic West Athletic Conference season by taking a 3-0 victory over the College of Southern Nevada last Saturday.

The victory put Snow at 20-2 for the season, which is the fourth straight year the volleyball team has eclipsed 20 wins in a season. Four years of 20-plus victories is the longest such streak in the rally scoring era for the Badgers.

“It’s always nice to start off the conference season with a win, especially on the road,” said Coach Jeff Reynolds. “Southern Nevada is a team that always plays tough. They had a couple of weeks off and we knew they’d be ready to come out and play.”

This week also marks the fourth straight week that the volleyball team has been ranked No. 6 in the NJCAA Division I. It is the 32nd straight week the Badgers have been ranked in the top twenty, and the 28th time they have been ranked in the top ten.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with how the team competed during our five week preseason schedule,” said Reynolds. “We took a couple of matches on the chin, but we learned from those experiences and bounced back nicely. I like where we are at this point.”

Tonight, the Badgers host Salt Lake Community College at the Horne Activity Center at 7 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the Badgers welcome the College of Southern Idaho at 1 p.m.