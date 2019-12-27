Templars remain undefeated

by taking out Union, 21-7

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

10-3-2019

MANTI—One week before a now enticing cross-county rivalry game, the Manti High School football team kept their unbeaten record pristine by posting a solid win over Union, 21-7.

Jax Parry passed for all three of Manti’s scores, throwing two touchdown passes to Travis Thompson, and the third to Alex Cox. The Templars improved to 6-0, while Union now sits at 2-5. Manti also maintained its hold on the top spot in the UHSSA’s 3A RPI rankings, over Morgan at No. 2, and North Sanpete at No. 3.

“We’re proud of our team,” said Coach Cole Meacham. “They played hard against a solid Union team.”

The week brings the eagerly anticipated rivalry game against North Sanpete. This year may be one of the most meaningful games in recent memory, as both teams sit atop the Region 14 standings, and the top seed in all of 3A is still within the grasp of both teams.

North Sanpete is coming off its first loss of the year to a talented No. 4 ranked Juab squad that has had the Hawks number in recent years. Manti has yet to play Juab this season, and will finish their regular season with the Wasps. North Sanpete figures to have the easier road after the Manti game, by playing Delta and Union to finish their year.

Regardless of what happens this week, both teams will likely be highly seeded for the playoffs and not likely to meet each other until the semi-finals or even finals. Barring one more meeting later in the playoffs, this game will ha