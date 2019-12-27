Donor help Mt. Pleasant fifth graders

study the Constitution

10-3-2019

Fifth-grade students at Mount Pleasant Elementary celebrated Constitution Day by studying the Constitution last week.

According to teacher Becky Anderson, the fifth-graders spent five days learning why the constitution was created and how our current government was formed. Students learned about the precursor to the Constitution, the Articles of Confederation and how it very loosely united the colonies.

They also participated in discussions about the three branches of government. Many students were surprised to learn that it was the legislature, not the president who made our country’s laws, Anderson said.

The students decided that the president wasn’t truly at fault when people criticized the government, but that Congress held equal responsibility for the creation and passing of the laws, she said.

Students also enjoyed showing off their knowledge of the Constitution in a Constitutional Kahoot competition. As a culminating activity, they were able to enjoy a slice of the Constitutional cake that was provided by a donation from the participants of the Liberty Lives Forever Initiative: This included Centracom, Fountain Green Lions’ Club and Robert and Yvonne Hansen. The donors also donated pocket Constitution books to all the fifth-graders.