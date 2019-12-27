Snow surges over Iowa Tritons

in 30-20 homecoming win

By James Tilson

Sports editor

EPHRAIM—After giving up a couple of big plays early, the Snow College football team defense clamped down on the visiting Iowa Central Tritons and gutted out a 30-20 victory on Homecoming night.

Although the Tritons out-gained the Badgers in total offense for the night, almost a quarter of all their offense came on two big pass plays in the first half. After the Badgers sorted out their defense on those plays, they held the Triton offense in check the rest of the night.

“We gave up some explosive plays in the first half,” said Badger Coach Andrew Mitchell. “We knew if we got those under control, with better tackling in space against their electric, dynamic ball carriers, we’d be OK.”

And the Badger defense did indeed get Iowa Central under control. Other than the two big touchdown passes in the first half, the Tritons did not score another touchdown in the game. And in the second half, the Tritons only managed one field goal as the Badgers pulled away.

But the Badger offense was not perfect. “Unfortunately, we still put the ball on the ground,” said Mitchell. “This game was much closer than it needed to be.”

Two scoring opportunities were lost due to turnovers. In the first quarter, the Badgers had driven deep into Triton territory when a Braxton Kerr pass was picked off at the Iowa Central 27-yard line. And an almost certain touchdown drive in the fourth quarter was de-railed when Sioni Molisi was stripped of the ball on the 1-yard line.

However, other than those miscues the Badger offense performed well. The Badgers totaled 308 yards of total offense, with 173 yards coming on the ground. Cesar Warren was the leading rusher with 82 yards. “We simplified and got back to the basics of what we needed to do,” said Mitchell. “We did a better job of running the ball, with better production from the guys up front.”

Kerr put together an efficient night throwing, going 13 of 18 for 103 yards, with one interception. However, late in the third quarter, Mitchell inserted Garrison Beach at quarterback when the Badger offense had stalled out for three straight possessions.

“At that point, we felt we needed a switch,” said Mitchell. “We needed a spark. He came in and did a good job.” On the possession in which Beach came in, the Badgers marched the length of the field (with the help of 45 yards of Iowa Central penalties) and scored the final points of the game to go up 30-20.

The Badgers will have two weeks off before the next game on Oct. 12, when they travel to ASA Miami. In the meantime, Mitchell said the team will concentrate on the basics and on getting healthy. “We got some guys that are dinged up. It’s been a long stretch with all the travel. It’s taken a toll. We’ll be able to develop some young guys and be able to come back feeling good for this last stretch.”