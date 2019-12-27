Manti Camp DUP honoring Crawford family

Settlement of Sanpete

9-26-2019

The families of John and James Crawford and their sister, Margaret Crawford Houston will be honored at the 32nd annual commemoration of the Settlement of Sanpete on Sept. 27 and 28.

The public is invited to attend this traditional event, which is sponsored by the Manti Camp of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Scottish country dancing will set the tone for a night of mingling with the Crawfords, many whom have come great distances, at the Red Church, 295 S. Main in Manti, from 7-9 p.m. Cheri Nelson from Boise will perform and light refreshments will be served.

And then on Saturday, the day gets started with registration and book pick up at the Manti Temple from 8 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. Maps will be provided for a drive-by tour of the Crawford homes.

At 9:30 a.m., accomplished bagpiper Bryan Crawford Nelson from Boise will perform a Scottish medley at the wreath laying ceremony held at the Pioneer Heritage Gardens, west of the Manti Temple on U.S. 89.

The Crawford tribute program will follow in the Manti Tabernacle Chapel at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch will be at noon in the Manti Tabernacle Cultural Hall. Proceeds go toward the Patten House (DUP Museum) Restoration project. Reservations are appreciated: The price is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Contact Becky Hatch at 801-560-7642 or bwhatch@gmail.com.

Following lunch, walking tours of the family gravesites and the Patten House will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Crawfords arrived in “Zion” from Scotland in 1848. In 1853 the Walker War had erupted and Brigham Young called John Crawford to captain 35 men and families to help bolster defense at the Manti Settlement. His brother James would soon follow to Manti while his sister Margaret and husband James Houston would settle in St. George. After her husband’s early death, Margaret moved with seven children to Panguitch and became a frequent visitor to Manti and the Temple.

The Crawfords had a large impact on the Sanpete Valley. In 1901 electricity came to Manti and the young Stanley Crawford formed an electric company with the financial help of his father James Crawford Jr.

A “thorough electrician” Stanley Crawford then built electric plants in Fountain Green, Moroni and Spring City. Next, he put power plants in Nephi, Beaver, Salina, Cedar City, Parowan and Castle Dale-Orangeville.

Leaders in the sheep industry, the Crawfords also took part in establishing the Central Utah Wool Company at Manti, the Manti City Savings Bank the Union Roller Mills and the Manti Publishing Company.

In Orangeville, the Crawfords were involved in cattle ranching, wool growing, and aided significantly in establishing the Orangeville Flour Mills.

Their large families united with what reads like a “who’s who” of Sanpete including Cox, Merriam, Munk, Thompson, Moffit, Olsen, Peacock, Jolley, Peterson, Tatton, Hatch, Snow, Christofferson, Braithwaite and many others.