Lt. Gov. coming to Sanpete on campaign run

By Robert Green

Staff writer

9-26-2019

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has saved the best for last and is coming to Sanpete County this Saturday to finish off his grassroots pledge to visit all of Utah’s 29 counties and 248 cities while campaigning for governor.

Spencer is planning on spending the entire day, Sept. 28, visiting 10 cities in Sanpete County and talking to the people there and doing a small service project in each city, if possible, said campaign manager Austin Cox (no relation).

The Lt. Gov. is working out the details with the mayors of each city on the specifics of each service project and where the events are being planned, Austin said. Please contact your local mayor for the exact location.

Typically, Spencer will engage in service projects, such as cleaning up a cemetery, painting, planting, laying sod or stocking the food pantry, Austin said, while mingling with the residents and answering their questions. “It’s a more lively and active exercise than a basic town hall,” he said.

For example, in Fountain Green, Spencer is coordinating with Rep. Derrin Owens to repaint the park pavilion and picnic tables at the Bowery there, Austin said.

The Lt. Gov. will not be visiting Ephraim this Saturday because he already completed a service project there in August, when he joined 150 student athletes at Snow College to clean up the historic pioneer cemetery, Austin said.

Spencer will not visit the city of Fairview this time either, as he is saving his hometown for last.

In visiting all the cities, Spencer’s mantra is to focus on communities, Austin said. “Its communities that make us special and set us apart,” Austin said. “There are a lot of things our communities can accomplish and achieve together instead of relying solely on the government.”

The tentative schedule for Lt. Gov. Cox’s visit is as follows.

Gunnison/Centerfield at 9 a.m.

Fayette at 10:15 a.m.

Mayfield at 11:15 a.m.

Sterling at noon

Manti at 12:45 p.m.

Spring City at 2:10 p.m.

Wales at 3 p.m.

Fountain Green at 3:45 p.m.

Moroni at 4:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m.