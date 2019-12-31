Don M. Simmons

Don Mathew Simmons, 93, of Manti, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 20, 1926 in Manti to Elmer Bert and Mary Mabel Anderson Simmons. Don married his sweetheart Aleth Olsen on July 27, 1955 in Manti.

Don loved Manti, where he lived his entire life. He worked as co-owner of Simmons Furniture and Hardware until he retired at age 82.

He enjoyed being involved in civic activities, including Lions Club and Jaycees; served on the school board for the South Sanpete School District and as president of the Utah State School Board; and was involved in many other community activities that helped Manti thrive.

The mountains were his playground and he spent many memorable days with family and friends exploring Manti Canyon. Don’s passion was gardening, he had a green thumb and made everything beautiful. He enjoyed cooking and eating gourmet food, especially desserts. He loved traveling with Aleth and their friends, and always had a trip planned.

Don was a man of integrity; he deeply loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed life.

Don is survived by his wife, Aleth; children, Sandra (Lynn) Smith, Manti; Scott (Lorrie) Simmons, South Jordan; Carol (Doug) Welker, Spring City; siblings, Lucille Petty and Dora Theobald; sister-in-law, Christa Simmons; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Elizabeth (Robert) Allen, Hazel (Monroe) Hart, Elbert (Vivian) Simmons, Paul (Virginia) Simmons, Stan Simmons, MaryAnn (Robert) McDill; brothers-in-law, Don Petty and Randall Theobald.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti 3rd Ward chapel, 555 E. Union. Viewings will be held at the church on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 6-8 p.m. and also prior to services on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion and Utah Honor Guard.

Funeral directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com