Doreen Barbara Kurr Brugger

Doreen Barbara Kurr Brugger, 84, of Manti, wife of the late Archie Brugger, passed away Dec. 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Manti Stake Center, 555 E. Union. Friends may call on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Manti Tabernacle. There will not be a viewing Saturday morning.

Funeral directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.