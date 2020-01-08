Snow had its chance to win, but falls to Lackawanna 17-6

By James Tilson

Sports Editor

9-9-2019

EPHRAIM—At the end of the day, the Badgers could look back at mistakes and missed opportunities as the cause of their loss last Saturday to the visiting Lackawanna College Falcons by the score of 17-6.

Snow College actually had a good day offensively, out-gaining Lackawanna in rushing yards and total yards, and not allowing Lackawanna hardly any sustained drives. However, turnovers led to two Lackawanna touchdowns. And when the Badgers had their own red-zone opportunities, they came up empty.

“I don’t think I have ever been part of a day when we’ve done so many productive things in the run game, and had so many explosive pass plays, and not gotten into the end zone,” said Snow College Coach Andrew Mitchell. “But ultimately, we turned the ball over. And when you turn the ball over more than the other team, the percentages are very low.”

The afternoon started out well for the Badgers. On their second and third possessions, Snow was able to move the ball effectively, and score field goals on both efforts. In the second quarter, Lackawanna put together its only sustained drive of the day, and drew within a field goal, 6-3.

Then the missed opportunities came. After a good punt return put the Badgers in the Falcons end of the field, Snow drove inside the red zone. Garrison Beach, making his first start at quarterback for the Badgers, had been efficient to that point. But then Beach badly under-threw his receiver in the end zone, giving up the ball and missing a scoring chance.

Snow was able to hold, however, and before half got another chance to expand their lead. Taking over possession on their own 49-yard line with 2:10 left in the half, running back Shammah Luani drove the ball down to the Falcon 9-yard line with 1:15 left. From there, the Snow offense stalled, and could not convert. The half ended with Snow stopped at the half-yard line.

“I’ve got to take the points in those situations,” said Mitchell. “It would have changed the entire complexion of the game at that point.”

In the second half, the wheels fell off the Snow offense. In the third quarter, the Snow possession ended with interception (which led to Lackawanna’s first touchdown), punt, interception, punt. While Lackawanna took advantage of Snow’s mistakes, it could only go up 10-6, and Snow was still in it.

The fourth quarter was more of the same, unfortunately. Snow’s first possession of the quarter ended in a field goal attempt that hit the upright. The next one ended with a turnover on downs. Lackawanna tried to run out the clock, but gave the ball back to Snow with 1:01 left and one more chance to win the game. But one last turnover doomed the Badgers. As the Badgers were driving into Lackawanna territory, the center to quarterback exchange was fumbled. The Falcons’ KeShaun Moore grabbed it and rambled all the way for a touchdown, effectively finishing the Badgers’ hopes.

“When you play good teams week in and week out, the little things will get magnified,” said Mitchell. The Badgers ended with 294 yards of offense to Lackawanna’s 279, and 18 first downs to their 15. However, Snow gave away the ball four times to Lackawanna’s two. Two of those turnovers directly lead to touchdowns for Lackawanna, and one interception took away a Badger score.

This is Homecoming Week for the Badgers, and they will host their Graphics Edge Bowl opponent Iowa Central, who comes into the game at 3-1, having lost to Butler Community College. Kickoff will go at 7 p.m.