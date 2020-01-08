Students show off pets at annual GVES pewt show last week

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

9-19-2019

GUNNISON—Fifth grade students at Gunnison Valley Elementary mostly brought dogs and cats to the annual pet show last Friday, Sept. 13.

But there was also a miniature horse, a turtle, a pig and a chicken.

The tradition of holding a pet show each fall was started years ago by Loreen Sorensen, a fifth-grade teacher who is now retired. She attended this year’s show to see some of her grandchildren display their pets.

There are four fifth-grade classes at the school, and all of them participated. Parents showed up about 1 p.m. with pets. Kids formed a circle on the lawn south of the school building. Each child got to show and tell about his or her pet.