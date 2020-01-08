Share

Pet show participants are (L-R) Slade Pickett with his dog Pip, Braden Sorensen with Ali’i (the name means “man” in Hawaiian), and Braden’s siblings Rachel and Landon Sorensen.

Students show off pets at annual GVES pewt show last week

 

By Suzanne Dean

9-19-2019

 

GUNNISON—Fifth grade students at Gunnison Valley Elementary mostly brought dogs and cats to the annual pet show last Friday, Sept. 13.

But there was also a miniature horse, a turtle, a pig and a chicken.

The tradition of holding a pet show each fall was started years ago by Loreen Sorensen, a fifth-grade teacher who is now retired. She attended this year’s show to see some of her grandchildren display their pets.

There are four fifth-grade classes at the school, and all of them participated.           Parents showed up about 1 p.m. with pets. Kids formed a circle on the lawn south of the school building. Each child got to show and tell about his or her pet.

 

 

Kirsten Bartholomew, left, with her cousin Rylee Bartholomew, who is holding her dog, “Tank,” and Alicia McArthur. The girls were getting ready to put Tank in his carrier and take him home after the fifth grade pet show.