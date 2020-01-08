Donations and volunteers help the Children’s Justice Center keep going

By Lloyd Call

1-9-2020

EPHRAIM—With a growing caseload, The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center are grateful for all donations, whether in money, volunteer time or other gifts to keep the center going.

“People don’t usually realize that our budget only covers our maintenance and operation expenses,” says director Diane Keeler.

“Other donations are necessary to provide education, comfort items like blankets and toys, partnering programs and site improvements. For example, we have a teeter-totter and slide, but not quite enough play room outside,” she says.

In its first eight years, the center handled between 60 and 65 cases a year, giving children who are at risk a safe place to go, but this last year, the total is 99.

“We are really excited that more and more people are getting the word that they don’t have to be afraid of using our services,” Keeler says. “We just need more awareness all the time.”