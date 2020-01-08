Lady Badgers drop all three games in Classic

By Jacob Clawson

Staff writer

1-9-2020

Over New Years, the Lady Badgers fought for an edge in the win column, but came up short in the Bruce Fleck Classic, pulling off a strong win against Chandler-Gilbert, 53-41, while losing to both Pima Community College, 54-59 and Cochise, 55-82.

Snow College Women’s basketball team tied up their overall record this past week to 9-9 as they enter into regular season play. Having won all their home games and lost all away games, neutral locations have been crucial so far for the Badgers where they currently sit at 5-5.

The Lady Badgers started strong in the Arizona invitational pulling off a 53-41 win against Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Although trailing by 4 points early in the first quarter, Snow took the lead heading into the second quarter and never let up.

Lexy Peterson lead the team with 13 points along with grabbing the most boards, with Rachel Roberts following close behind with her own 12 points and a team high 7 rebounds.

The next two games of the tournament proved to be a greater challenge for the Lady Badgers as these Arizona teams refused to give up. Pima struggled to find any sort of lead in the first half as Snow shot an impressive 43 percent from the field, but were outscored 23-9 in the second half as that shooting percentage dropped by half, and Pima found a second wind.

Aside from the game ending in a heartbreaking loss for the badgers, Sydney Pilling pulled off 15 points on 5-of-11 shots from 3-point line, alongside of Reagan Yamauchi and Bethany Dow, who each found their own 11 rebounds.

When asked about the future competition the Lady Badgers would face in Arizona, Cooch Mike Russell said, “I think we should go down there and compete. These are three very winnable games; but at the same time if you go down there and not play well, you could come home having lost three. It’s just more games to tune up before conference so we’re looking forward to it.”

Snow surely competed well against some of Arizona’s stronger competitors, but still fell short of their goals and aspirations in Tucson. The “three very winnable games” put up a fight on all ends and tested the Lady Badger’s offense and defense.

Snow will now move on to conference play as regular season starts up with games scheduled against Utah State University Eastern, Colorado Northwestern, Salt Lake Community College and College of Southern Idaho.

The first game is scheduled to tip off at home at 5 p.m. against Utah State Eastern on Jan. 9 with a second following on Saturday Jan. 11 against SLCC at 3 p.m.