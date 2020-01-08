Bulldogs lose last non-region game against Emery, 63-49

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-9-2019

GUNNISON—Gunnnison Valley boys’ basketball recent trend downward continued last week when the Bulldogs lost to visiting Emery, 63-49, last Saturday.

Gunnison moved to 6-5 overall with the loss. Being 0-0 in region play, Emery marked the last non-region game for the Bulldogs this season.

Coach Ben Hill was unavailable to comment.

The Bulldogs struggled in the first half against the Spartans, going down by 13 points at halftime. The scoring evened out through the rest of the game, but the Bulldogs couldn’t make any headway in building a comeback.

Emery created even more difficulty for Gunnison by shooting an effective 14 of 17 from the free throw line.

On a bright note, junior Janzen Keisel had a stellar night, finishing with 22 points to lead all scorers.

The Bulldogs began region play at home against Duchesne last night, and they will be on the road to take on Monticello tomorrow night.