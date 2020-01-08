Lady Hawks drop to 1-12 overall, following two losses during winter break

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-9-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The Lady Hawks’ season of learning continued with two more losses over the break.

North Sanpete girls’ basketball team moved to a 1-12 record overall after conceding to the Union Cougars their first win of the season, 37-33, and then getting swarmed by Juab, 57-31.

Despite the misery of the losses, the final score indicated a few positives, primarily being that the Lady Hawks strung together two straight performances of 30 points or more after only reaching that point total once all season. North Sanpete only averages 23.5 points per game.

A big part of that output was a string of exceptional play by senior Sarah Oldroyd. She finished the game against Union with a season-high 19 points, the highest point total by any Lady Hawks this season.

Oldroyd then scored 12 points against Juab, backing up a 16-point product of senior Eryn Briggs.

Coach Taylor Christensen was not available to comment on the week.

The Lady Hawks hosted Delta last Tuesday. They’ll be on the road to face Manti next Tuesday.