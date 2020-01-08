Hawks edge Union, 56-53, but can’t break Juab, losing73-49 on Friday

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-9-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete boys’ basketball team’s struggles abated for a time as they pulled out another close win.

The Hawks edged out Union, 56-53, but their success didn’t carry over at all into their next contest, a 73-49 clotheslining at the hands of Juab last Friday.

“We hope to play with more passion,” Coach Cris Hoopes said. “As a team we can make better decisions and play as a group better.”

The Hawks played a mostly dominant game on the road against the Cougars, courtesy of a solid effort on defensive rebounding and monster night from juniors Dallon Steadman and Brady Jacobsen. Both finished with double-doubles as Steadman put up Rudy Gobert-like numbers, scoring 19 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Jacobsen backed him up with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“We executed offensively and defensively better than we have this season,” Hoopes said. “Our seniors are playing better and better helping our team with leadership.”

The Hawks nearly let it all go to waste in the fourth quarter against Union. Up by 12 after a 20-13 third quarter, the North Sanpete offense ran into a brick wall against the scrappy Cougars. Luckily enough, the Hawk defense played just well enough that the 3 points North Sanpete scored in the final period were all they needed to win.

That test given late by the Cougars was what the entire game against Juab felt like. North Sanpete fell behind the overpowering Wasps incrementally more with each period until it was a blowout. Juab outscored the Hawks by 17 points in the second half.

Steadman tied for top scorer with sophomore Landon Bowles as each scored 11 points and netted 5 rebounds.

North Sanpete moved to 5-7 overall with a 2-2 mark in Region 14.

The Hawks played on the road at Delta last night. They’ll be on the road against Emery this Saturday before returning home for round one of the Manti rivalry next Wednesday.