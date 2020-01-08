Snow loses two close games

by three points combined

By Jacob Clawson

Staff writer

1-9-2020

The Snow College men’s basketball team came off of their 10 day holiday break only to lose two very close games in Scottsdale and Chandler, Arizona.

The first matchup of the weekend against Scottsdale Community College ended with the Badgers losing in overtime 77-80.

Snow College then lost the very next day by only one point to Chandler-Gilbert Community College 61-62, who hadn’t pulled out a win all month long.

Both games proved to be a challenge for Snow compared to their last home games where wide point margins allowed for the team to comfortably sub in all of the team’s reserves. These Arizona teams kept the Badgers on their toes and coaches busy as every point was a challenge and every lead crucial.

Scottsdale entered Friday’s game with an impressive record of 12-1, wielding a seven win streak compared to Snow’s 9-7 season record, giving them an advantage and a chip on their shoulder.

Snow held Scottsdale to a two point deficit at halftime, only to be outscored in the second half by two points, leading to a tie. Overtime brought out the last bit of fight Scottsdale had, continuing their pressure and clinching the win after outscoring Snow 10-7.

Scottsdale’s own Boogie Anderson was also named Arizona’s Community College Athletic Associations DII player of the week before heading into the break. Anderson’s 20 points pooled with Donald Carter’s 23, combined for 43 points.

“Those two games gets us ready for league play,” explained Coach Robert Neilson. Going into this crucial weekend in Arizona, Snow College was optimistic and expected great returns, but ended up heading home after suffering two tough losses right before heading into conference play.

Having now tied up team’s current season record going into league play, Snow has a lot to prove before any playoff expectations. The next two months will be spent competing against Utah State University Eastern, Colorado Northwestern, College of Southern Idaho and Salt Lake Community College, both at home and away.

For the first time this season, Snow will take on Utah State Eastern on Thursday, Jan. 9 and SLCC on Saturday, Jan. 11 at home as students roll back into Ephraim for the new semester.