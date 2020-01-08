Lady Bulldogs win two of three over winter break

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-9-2020

GUNNISON—The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t quite have it all, but they had plenty to cheer about in their winter break action.

Gunnison Valley girls’ hoops moved to 6-4 overall over the break with a 2-1 stretch, crushing Rockwell, 58-13, and knocking out 3A Grand, 52-23, last weekend. The wins were interrupted with a tough loss to reigning champion Beaver in a defensive slugfest, 39-21.

Coach Melissa Sorensen was not available to comment.

The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t be stopped by an outmatched Rockwell squad, which led to court time for numerous Gunnison players. Eleven different players put in points for the Lady Bulldogs as they went up 20-3 after the first quarter.

Gunnison managed to even hold Rockwell scoreless in the third quarter en route to the blowout win. Sophomore Kennedi Knudsen led all scorers with 14 points.

Beaver proved a much, much tougher nut to crack. The Lady Bulldogs faced such tight defense from the Beavers that only three Bulldogs managed to score points in the game. Beaver got up early, 11-3 after the first quarter, and never looked back.

Despite the low-scoring matchup, senior Kaylee Dyreng managed to score 10 points to lead the team. Knudsen with 7 points and sophomore Raven Pickett with 4 points were the only other scorers.

The Bulldogs had another chance to beat up on a soft defense in a surprisingly easy blowout of 3A Grand County last Saturday. In a game that Gunnison outscored the competition in every period, the Lady Bulldogs defense also proved stellar, holding the Lady Devils to only nine shots made from the field.

The young Pickett had a spotlight game, leading the team in scoring with 10 points in yet another all-around scoring affair.

After playing Duchesne last Tuesday at home to begin region play, Gunnison hits the road today to face Monticello. They then continue a road trip at North Sevier next Tuesday.