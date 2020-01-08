Lady Templars double down on ALA,

squeak by Union

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-9-2020

MANTI—The Lady Templars basketball team continued last week to quietly build a powerful resume in Region 14 as they pulled ahead of the pack.

Manti girls’ hoops moved to 4-0 in region play, 8-5 overall, as they posted a convincing win over American Leadership Academy, 60-30, and just got past an unexpected close game with Union, 40-37, last Friday at home.

Manti’s 60 points against ALA was the best scoring output of the season for the young squad.

“The girls are doing a fantastic job finding the right shots in our offense and then taking advantage of them,” Coach Brennon Schweikart said. “These ladies are continually getting better, it seems like, every game, and they are absorbing the coaching like a sponge. It is really an awesome experience watching it all come together in games.”

The Lady Templars opened a large early against ALA, going up 16-5 at the end of the first quarter, and the cruised to the finished with an ever-extending lead.

Schweikart’s offense has been ever-reliant on additional passes; junior Katie Larsen had a solid night with 18 points, backed up with 11 points from junior Allie Bridges.

The trend of offense hit a snag in a surprisingly competitive contest with a one-win Union team.

“Union is an underestimated team,” Schweikart said. “They are young, scrappy and well coached. I thought we played really well and fought a tough region opponent. When you are first in region, you will always get the best efforts from the other teams within region play. It was an exceptional game for our ladies as they continue to build upon wins this year; 4-0 in region is nothing to downplay no matter who you are playing against.”

AS the game went back and forth several Manti players contributed to rotational scoring. Larsen led the team with 9 points.

The Lady Templars travel to face Delta tonight and will return home next Tuesday for the rivalry game against North Sanpete.