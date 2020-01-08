Templars contine winning,

sinking 90 points in one game

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-9-2020

MANTI—By scoring the rock, the Templars just keep rolling.

Manti boys’ hoops continued their hot shooting and rolled to victories over American Leadership Academy, 90-64, and Union, 65-32, over the winter break. Their 90-point effort was their highest single game score of the season.

The Templars moved to 12-1 overall and remained clean in Region 14 at 4-0. They are the top-ranked offense in 3A, averaging nearly 70 points per game with an average margin of victory of 15.6 points per game.

Coach Devin Shakespear was not available to comment this week.

Manti never scored below 20 points in a quarter against the ALA defense. The top performer was senior Conner Christiansen who finished with 23 points and 9 rebounds. For Christiansen, it was his second straight game over 20 points after he only had done it once prior in his entire time playing for Manti.

Junior Grady Thompson had a major bounce-back game as well, nearly notching a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Senior Kevin Clark chipped in 13 points while senior Isaac Cluff added 11.

Last Friday, the Templars visited Union with fury and put away the game remarkably quick. Manti’s lead was 27 at halftime.

Thompson had another great game, leading the team with 19 points while Christiansen added 14. Senior Travis Thomson added 13 points, and Clark chipped in 11.

The Templars played Millard on the road last night and host Delta tomorrow night at 7 p.m. They will then prepare to face rival North Sanpete on the road this coming Wednesday.