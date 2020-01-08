Ephraim Elementary DARE graduates

get awards mid-December

By Semira Brenchley

Staff writer

1-9-2020

EPHRAIM—After learning how to make wise choices about drugs, alcohol and violence, 93 fifth-grade students at Ephraim Elementary School graduated from a 10-week “Dare” program in mid-December.

The students completed the “Dare” program under the direction of Jeff McQuivery, school resource officer for the Ephraim Police Department.

During the program, students learned all about drug and alcohol abuse prevention and how much of a danger the substances pose, McQuivey said.

In order to graduate, the students had to write up reports on what they had learned from the program. Four students were selected to read their reports at the graduation, where families and friends were invited.

Local police officers also participated in the graduation, and there was a drawing for prizes.