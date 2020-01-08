Swing on down to see North Sanpete’s

production of “Tarzan” till January 11

By Robert Green

Staff writer

1-9-2020

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete High School’s award winning drama department will be performing the musical version of “Tarzan” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8-11.

Director Alex Barlow described the play as a “surprisingly moving piece about finding family in unexpected places.”

The plot follows the Walt Disney Animation Studios 1999 film, but adds a dash of romance and a whole lot of comedy.

Barlow said the performance brings a good mix of energy that includes upbeat fun, but also strong emotional moments that everyone can connect to in some way.

Many members of the school and community have come together to portray this story. Between the cast and crew, over 60 students will be involved in the production. Choreography is by Sarah Anderson and music direction is by Dr. Lara Billings.

“This show in many ways, has made me a kinder person,” said cast member Isa Wright. “I hope that the audience can feel the same love and passion for the show that we have.”

Tarzan will be performed at 7 p.m. each night Jan 8-11 at the high school, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 general admission, $7 for students and seniors and $25 for a family pass for up to four people.

This is a production you don’t want to miss, Barlow said.