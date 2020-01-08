David and Betty (Larsen) Christensen

celebrate 70th

David and Betty (Larsen) Christensen celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. High School sweethearts, they split their time between ranches in Old Snowmass and Grand Junction, Colorado and winter ranges in Utah. They flourished in the cattle and sheep livestock business.

In 1972 a handful of golfers, with no money and no community support, were looking for a location to build a golf course and they ultimately selected Palisade. Since David owned the real estate and water, it was only because of his cooperation and participation that the first nine-hole golf course was developed, adding to Daniel Funk’s early dream of Palisade Lake and creating a rich recreational area in Sanpete County. All private development at Palisade was a result of David’s vision.

Life has been a great adventure. They have felt blessed and thankful for spending their married life in some of the most beautiful country God ever created. They have been blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.