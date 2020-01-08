Doyle J. Larsen

Doyle J. Larsen, of Ephraim, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 87.

Doyle was born to parents Jack H. and Reva H. Larsen on June 11, 1932 in his home in Ephraim.

He grew up as the eldest of three and attended Snow High School, graduating in 1950. On Feb. 29, 1952, he married his childhood sweetheart, Arthella Larsen. They had two children Clyde D. Larsen and Deanne L. Bennett. Doyle is survived by his sisters Sandra Anderson and Susan Barton.

Doyle served in the Korean War with the 4th Signal Battalion.

Doyle opened his own business in 1970, Doyle’s Hardware & Sporting Goods. He and Arthella sold this business and retired in 1997. Doyle volunteered as a nighttime police officer, he was involved with the Lions Club and he was always ready and willing to serve his community. Doyle was the youngest of the “4D’S”, he grew up with the “Larsen Army” and the mountains were his playground. He loved the outdoors and new adventures.

Please join us for a celebration of Doyle’s life on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Ephraim City Senior Center, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in honor of Doyle to the Diabetes Foundation and/or the Alzheimer’s Association.