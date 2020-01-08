Robert “Bob” Ned Rees

Robert “Bob” Ned Rees, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away Jan. 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side.

Bob was born March 24, 1960 to Thomas Junior Rees and Coral Kaye Peterson. He married his soulmate, Brinda Lee Brewer on Feb. 20, 1980. Together they had two beautiful children, Annie Kaye and Robert Thomas.

Bob worked as a coal miner for Skyline Mine for the past 29 years. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed shed hunting, woodworking and most of all, being a grandfather to his precious grandchildren: Mitchell, Brock, Cole, Sophie and Kayson.

He enjoyed watching his grandsons playing Templar football and watching his “littles” ride bikes and scooters in the spring. His wife Brinda was the light of his life and he worked diligently to provide and protect her.

Robert faced many trials and hardships, but the most prominent loss was that of his son, Robert in August of 2002. Robert’s faith in the gospel kept him going in knowing he would soon be reunited with his son.

Robert is survived by his wife, Brinda Lee (Ephraim); daughter, Annie Kaye (Wendell) Jacobson, Ephraim; sister, Susan (Brett) McFarlane; brother, Tom (Debbie) Rees; his grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, T.J. and Kaye; mother and father-law, Earl and Annie Brewer; friend, Mitchell Anderson; and best buddy and son, Robert Rees.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 1st Ward Chapel. Viewings Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church.

Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.