Our dear mother, grandmother, and friend Marilyn Larsen is now dancing again with the love of her life. Marilyn has returned home to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 3, 2020.

She loved to cook, camp, and fish. She also loved sharing her memories and stories which were endless adventures. Marilyn loved each and every one of her children and grandchildren even though distant, and she remained full of love for each of them.

Marilyn, along with her husband, worked extremely hard at providing for their family and also a successful automotive business. JD Auto was her second home. Alongside of Geno they managed and built a legacy.

Marilyn was known for her sassiness in a very class way. She will forever be missed and laid to rest along with her lifelong husband, James Eugene Larsen, Sr.

She is survived by Delbert (Mechelle) Larsen, Ephraim; Kevin (Sandra) Larsen, East Carbon; Barbara Larsen, Fredonia, Arizona; Terrie Larsen, Midvale; Richard (Happie) Larsen, Salt Lake City; and James (Cyndi) Larsen, Bluffdale; 13 grandchildren, 16 adopted grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her son Edward Michael Larsen, son-in-law Randy Porter Reed, parents, and two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 6th Ward Church. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services both at the church.

Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen Mortuary. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.