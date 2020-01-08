Art auction, music program bring in

more than $10K for Fossums

Doug Lowe

Staff writer

1-9-2020

FAIRVIEW—Some 200 Fairview residents and friends gathered in the town’s Peterson Dance Hall to show their support for Eric and Claudia Fossum on Monday, Dec. 16.

The couple is struggling with life-changing injuries caused by a repeatedly reckless driver who now faces DUI charges.

With a reported $10,000 or more being raised at the event, it qualified as a success. The two-part fundraiser consisted of an art auction followed by live performances. During the art auction, which began at 6 p.m, the impressive inventory of works donated by area visual artists, completely sold out. Following the art auction, those in attendance were treated to musical performances that included the Sanpete Valley Singers, the blue grass group, Sara, Sue, and the Longbottom Boys, as well as the folk-rock quartet of Spencer Cox.

Blue grass fiddler Sara Grunnell, with the group, Sara, Sue, and the Longbottom Boys, undoubtedly expressed the sentiments of all who performed that evening when she said, “It was heartwarming to see the community come together like it did, and an honor to do our little part for the Fossums.”

The evening’s entertainment also included young dancers with the Excel Dance Company, and readings. Sponsored by the Fairview Museum of History and Art, the event’s Master of Ceremonies was the museum’s board chair, Branch Cox.

Despite his injuries, Eric Fossum attended the fundraiser and addressed the crowd to express how much the outpouring of community support meant to him and Claudia. With her injuries being more severe that his, she was unable to join her husband there. But, thanks to technical arrangement, audio of the event’s activities were streamed into her room so she could be connected.

Sadly, video of the event was not necessary because damage to Claudia’s vision from the accident would have made it impossible for her to see what was happening. One individual, who attended the event, described Eric’s assessment of his wife condition as “cautiously upbeat.” Certainly, she has a long recovery ahead of her, but virtually an entire community has her back.

Meanwhile, the wheels of justice grind slowly in the case of the man accused of causing the accident. Armando Tinoco has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 12; he has been charged with two third-degree felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tinoco was allegedly driving with a suspended license; he had no insurance, and he previously had been cited for speeding, improper passing, passing in a no-passing zone, driving the wrong way, and other instances of reckless behavior.